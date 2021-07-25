FY2021 EPS Estimates for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Boosted by Piper Sandler

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.71. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%.

FBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist cut their price objective on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $37.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in FB Financial by 1,593.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FB Financial during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial during the first quarter valued at $233,000. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

