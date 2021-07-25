FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Increased by Analyst

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Mercantile Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.28.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of MBWM stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $34.47.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.34. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 28.63%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.73%.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington bought 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,713.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,844.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 54.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.