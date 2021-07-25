FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Decreased by Analyst

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.16) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.98). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PACB. TheStreet cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $30.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -82.02 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.24. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $970,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

