Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.98

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.98 and last traded at $44.90, with a volume of 715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.36.

GMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.95.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,872,000. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

