Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 433 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $319,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $290,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,433.33%.

AY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

