Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 115,733 Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 914,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,733 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the first quarter worth $1,953,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $664,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,427,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,391,000 after acquiring an additional 150,955 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 100,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALSK opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.52 million, a P/E ratio of -56.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $60.67 million for the quarter.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network.

