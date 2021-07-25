Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 148,597 PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 148,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,802,000. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 153,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $7,152,284.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 360,627 shares of company stock worth $16,072,453 over the last three months.

NASDAQ PLBY opened at $28.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.66. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. Equities analysts predict that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PLBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PLBY Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

