Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 232,026 Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 232,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLIS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Talis Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Talis Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Talis Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Talis Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,283,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Talis Biomedical during the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Talis Biomedical from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ:TLIS opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.51. Talis Biomedical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($3.82). The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Talis Biomedical Co. will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

