Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Given a $14.80 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) has been assigned a $14.80 price objective by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

GRPTF has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Getlink from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group cut Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS:GRPTF opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82. Getlink has a 52 week low of $13.65 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system in France and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, ElecLink, and Getlink. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

