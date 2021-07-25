Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CSFB upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

GEI traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.22. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$17.60 and a 52-week high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.186283 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.44%.

In other news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total value of C$478,827.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares in the company, valued at C$3,039,490.80.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.