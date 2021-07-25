Gifto Market Cap Tops $22.99 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, Gifto has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $22.99 million and $4.11 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00047755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.91 or 0.00808819 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

