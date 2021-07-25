Gillson Capital LP Has $6.66 Million Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,035 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 1.34% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLYM stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.43. 133,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $659.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $23.20.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

