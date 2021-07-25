Gillson Capital LP Invests $14.28 Million in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 238,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,000. Principal Financial Group makes up about 1.2% of Gillson Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.09% of Principal Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.19. The stock had a trading volume of 622,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.54. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on PFG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.09.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

