Gillson Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Gillson Capital LP lessened its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 282,168 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $11,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152,096 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,584,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,373 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,514 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.08.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares in the company, valued at $56,663,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,514. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.76. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 274.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. Equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

