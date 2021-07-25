Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 19,931 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 110.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,931 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.05% of Columbia Banking System worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 55,733.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

