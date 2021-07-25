Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at $133,000. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $40.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 40,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $1,709,542.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $3,254,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,022,639 shares of company stock valued at $43,905,587 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

