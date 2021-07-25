Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,454,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,546,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,604,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,578,000 after purchasing an additional 201,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,369,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,733 shares of company stock worth $5,120,995. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $100.45 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

