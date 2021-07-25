Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,517 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cryoport by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.89.

In related news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,360.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,043.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 796,760 shares of company stock valued at $47,611,256. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $59.70 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

