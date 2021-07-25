Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. FMA Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 43,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $104.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.52. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

