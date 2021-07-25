Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.59 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,698,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,622,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,817,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,710,000 after acquiring an additional 894,877 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,266,000 after acquiring an additional 769,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,095,000 after acquiring an additional 622,786 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MKC opened at $85.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

