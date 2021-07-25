Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 18,920 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,920 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLDR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Cloudera during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Cloudera during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudera during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

In other news, President Mick Hollison sold 31,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $501,125.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 99,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,816.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,727. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

CLDR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

