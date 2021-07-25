Glitch Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.77 Million (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Glitch coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges. Glitch has a total market capitalization of $16.77 million and approximately $680,300.00 worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Glitch has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Glitch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00039044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00124392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00142281 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,072.35 or 0.99645851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.92 or 0.00877121 BTC.

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,154,945 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Glitch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Glitch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Glitch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Glitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Glitch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.