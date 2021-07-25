GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its position in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,813 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. 28.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOCO stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.18.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. GoHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,649.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $725,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,532.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,340,875 over the last ninety days. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

