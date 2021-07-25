Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 110.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 651,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 342,542 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 382,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 242,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,554,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 93,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,662,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,491,000 after purchasing an additional 175,813 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

SHO opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

