Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $9.04 Million Holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 977,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,743 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.29% of Gossamer Bio worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOSS shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

GOSS opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $564.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

