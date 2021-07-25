Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 111.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,048 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on AIT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at $25,157,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $87.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.14. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $52.25 and a one year high of $107.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.