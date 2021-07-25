Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 172,839 Shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,839 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $8,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLMN. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $4.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $418.98 million, a PE ratio of -243.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Falcon Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.00%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

