Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,979 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $515,033.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,822 shares in the company, valued at $14,840,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $14,937,016.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,996,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,550,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock valued at $261,476,395 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $77.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.87. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.58.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

