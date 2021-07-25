Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 28.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus by 1,747.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cactus by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Shares of WHD opened at $36.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32 and a beta of 2.41. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 7.98.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

