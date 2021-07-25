Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 468.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 55,018 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 16.7% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

