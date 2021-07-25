Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 45,379 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 219.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,379 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,004 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 201.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,486,000 after purchasing an additional 470,188 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,473,000. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

IMGN opened at $5.58 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.