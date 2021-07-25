Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 8,100 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 366.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 28,016 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Omnicom Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Omnicom Group by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 20,316 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

OMC stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

