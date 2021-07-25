GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. GP Strategies reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GP Strategies.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%.

GPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Roth Capital downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

GP Strategies stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.40. 93,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,991. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $355.98 million, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. GP Strategies has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $20.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 444,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 44,667 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 160,607 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of GP Strategies by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GP Strategies (GPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.