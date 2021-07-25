Graco (NYSE:GGG) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

Get Graco alerts:

GGG opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Graco has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $79.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.27.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Graco news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Graco by 5.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Graco by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Graco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.