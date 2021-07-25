Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Receives $15.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GRAY stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 231,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,864. Graybug Vision has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $86.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAY. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Graybug Vision by 48.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

