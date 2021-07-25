Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Receives $15.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.17.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
GRAY stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 231,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,864. Graybug Vision has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $86.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAY. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Graybug Vision by 48.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Graybug Vision
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
Read More: Put Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.