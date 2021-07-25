Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) PT Raised to GBX 780 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 780 ($10.19) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 829 ($10.83) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Portland Estates currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 698.63 ($9.13).

GPOR opened at GBX 748 ($9.77) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 772 ($10.09). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,160.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.16%.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

