Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSBC opened at $50.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.41. The firm has a market cap of $697.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.32 and a 12-month high of $60.54.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $234,890.00. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $558,245. Corporate insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

