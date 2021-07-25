Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,211 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,852,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,773,000 after acquiring an additional 36,983 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 604,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,445,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $189.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $124.13 and a 52 week high of $258.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

