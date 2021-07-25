Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) PT Raised to C$37.00 at National Bankshares

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.64% from the company’s current price.

GWO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.05.

TSE:GWO opened at C$37.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$36.87. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$23.55 and a 12 month high of C$38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a current ratio of 25.23. The stock has a market cap of C$34.57 billion and a PE ratio of 10.45.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

