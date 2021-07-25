Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Green Dot has never declared and currently do not have any plans to pay cash dividends on common stock. Rising operating expenses due to investment in sales, marketing and product development might weigh on Green Dot’s bottom line. The company experiences fluctuations in revenues due to seasonality. Partly due to these headwinds, the company's shares have underperformed its industry in the past year. On the flip side, Accelerated investments in products and platform parts bode well for Green Dot’s business in the mid- to long term. The company continues to improve and scale its operating infrastructure. Further, the company's strategy to expand its addressable market using its banking-as-a-service (BaaS) account programs is appreciable. It's long-lasting relationship with Walmart is a key driver of operating revenues.”

Get Green Dot alerts:

GDOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.69.

NYSE GDOT opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4,589.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $153,378.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,710.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,134 shares of company stock valued at $368,494. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 26.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Green Dot by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Green Dot by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Green Dot by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 23,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.