Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1.14 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.32% from the company’s current price.
OTCMKTS GRNWF opened at $1.23 on Friday. Greenlane Renewables has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.22.
Greenlane Renewables Company Profile
