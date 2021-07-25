Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $1.14 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.32% from the company’s current price.

OTCMKTS GRNWF opened at $1.23 on Friday. Greenlane Renewables has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.22.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

