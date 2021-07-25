Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,385,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 4.4% of Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $237,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Mastercard by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,444,000 after purchasing an additional 203,448 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,386,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,951,000 after purchasing an additional 122,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.38.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 249,584 shares of company stock worth $94,566,929 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA traded up $11.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $393.26. 3,720,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,512. The business has a 50 day moving average of $370.73. The stock has a market cap of $389.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.