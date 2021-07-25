Hakka.Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $131,730.00 (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. In the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a total market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $131,730.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 228,201,807 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

