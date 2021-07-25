Halliburton Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oilfield services company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HAL. Citigroup increased their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

HAL stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.70 and a beta of 2.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lathrop Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth about $1,093,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 25.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,822 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,667 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 59,271 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

