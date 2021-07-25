Haven Protocol (XHV) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $560,739.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 25th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $47.58 million and $560,739.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.32 or 0.00009620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,461.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,156.65 or 0.06258184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.50 or 0.01289855 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.76 or 0.00362039 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00137443 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.84 or 0.00614721 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00008010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.45 or 0.00366939 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00281584 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,350,918 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars.

