Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $236.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.45%. On average, analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

HVT stock opened at $38.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $699.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.65. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $792,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.