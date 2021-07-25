Hawaiian (HA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.79) per share for the quarter. Hawaiian has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($0.14). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ HA opened at $19.67 on Friday. Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $241,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

HA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

