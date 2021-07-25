Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $670.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $39.73.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $162.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.40 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 6.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawkins will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.123 dividend. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 4,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1,179.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hawkins by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

