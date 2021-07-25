HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Mizuho

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $232.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $238.05.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $248.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.21. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $114.38 and a 52 week high of $254.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $7,674,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $14,558,073.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,977,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,141 shares of company stock worth $61,563,465. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

