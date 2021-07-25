Head to Head Comparison: Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) & The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) and The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Global Digital Solutions alerts:

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and The Estée Lauder Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -$12.61 million N/A N/A The Estée Lauder Companies $14.29 billion 8.46 $684.00 million $4.12 80.96

The Estée Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Global Digital Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Global Digital Solutions has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Estée Lauder Companies has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and The Estée Lauder Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -1,388.22% The Estée Lauder Companies 9.45% 39.04% 10.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Global Digital Solutions and The Estée Lauder Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A The Estée Lauder Companies 0 4 15 1 2.85

The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus target price of $318.19, indicating a potential downside of 4.60%. Given The Estée Lauder Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Estée Lauder Companies is more favorable than Global Digital Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.6% of The Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of The Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Estée Lauder Companies beats Global Digital Solutions on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Digital Solutions

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas. The company was founded by Estée Lauder and Joseph Lauder in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Digital Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Digital Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.